Most students get dragged to the principal’s office for the wrong reasons. Copiague’s Franklin Parra went there to get drafted by the Mets.

The 6-2, 187-pound lefthander was selected in the 11th round with the 320th overall pick by the Mets in Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft.

“I sat with the principals and my baseball coach just waiting for the announcement,” Parra said. “When the Mets called my name, it was the best moment of my life.”

The 18-year-old Parra, who throws a 92-mph fastball, had a 2-3 record with two no-decisions on a Copiague team that finished 4-16. He struck out 74 batters in 34 innings. Through a difficult season, filled with many losses, he was upbeat and tried to lead a young team.

“He made so many strides as a team leader and a role model in our program over the past two years,” Copiague coach Bill Bennett said. “It’s such a great moment for him. There was such a buzz in school when we made an announcement over the loudspeaker for him. Everyone is congratulating him. It’s really cool.”

Parra will graduate on June 21 and is expected to leave for the Mets’ minor-league facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, immediately.

“Whatever the new bosses tell me to do, I’m going to do,” he said. “I’ll be working for the New York Mets now.”

Parra is the first Copiague player drafted since 1992 when Tony DiIeso was taken in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves.