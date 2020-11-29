With new owner Steve Cohen’s financial might behind him, and a seemingly shallow prospect pool in the farm system, Mets president Sandy Alderson said Sunday the organization will be focused on improving through the free-agent market this winter, rather than the trade market.

"We're going to… recommit to our farm system and try to stay away from [moving] our really good prospects in significant trades,’’ Alderson told former GMs Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. "There are only two currencies in baseball: players and money. And right now, especially the upper levels of our [farm] system, we don't have the players. We have some money at this point. And so, you know, we're going to sort of balance those two things… We expect to be somewhat active in the free-agent market, as opposed to the trade market.

"We don't want to give up our young guys.’’

Alderson said the free-agent market has been "moving slowly,’’ but he noted the Atlanta Braves have moved quickly in signing pitchers Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly. The Mets, Alderson said, will be proactive.

"We're certainly not being cautious about it,’’ Alderson said. "We're in active conversations with a variety of people. So, we're not waiting for the market to develop at this point, we're trying to be a little more aggressive.’’

Various reports and speculation have linked the Mets to free-agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, pitcher Trevor Bauer, and outfielder George Springer, among others. Alderson was asked if he believed he might be able to land at least two of that level free agents.

"Well, we'll see,’’ he said. "We've got a number of holes to fill. We've got some depth that we need to create. So I think there are a lot of ways that we can approach this. But we're hopeful that we will be active players [in free agency].’’

Alderson did add that "it takes two to engage,’’ and said "some segments of the market are going to move more quickly.’’ He did say the Mets are not waiting to see what additional players become free agents if they are not tendered a contract by Wednesday’s deadline.

"We're not waiting for the best buy,’’ he said. "We're not waiting for what happens on December 2nd. We're going to be interested in what happens, but we haven't been waiting for that.’’

Alderson was asked what rule changes in effect for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season he liked and would like to see become permanent moving forward. As he has done in the past, he advocated for the National League to begin using the designated hitter as it did in 2020.

"I just think that the time for, you know, pitchers hitting has passed by,’’ he said. "And I think that the game needs more action. I think putting a .280 hitter in, to replace a .130 hitter, is a good thing. And I think that having the same rules in both leagues probably makes a lot more sense now than it ever did, simply because of interleague play.’’

He also said he disliked seven-inning doubleheaders, but did like starting extra innings with a runner on second base because it opened up the possibility of different strategies, like bunting to advance runners, which is not done often anymore.