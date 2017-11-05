The Mets have hired former major league shortstop Gary DiSarcina as their new bench coach, a source confirmed.

DiSarcina had been the bench coach for the Red Sox under manager John Farrell, who was fired last month. Before that, DiSarcina was the third-base coach for the Angels and has minor league managing experience with the Red Sox.

DiSarcina spent his entire 12-year playing career with the Angels, hitting .258 in 1,086 career games.

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway adds another member to his coaching staff. The Mets promoted Pat Roessler from assistant hitting coach, hired Dave Eiland as pitching coach to replace Dan Warthen, hired Ruben Amaro Jr. to serve as first-base coach, and brought back bullpen coach Rickey Bones. Third-base coach Glenn Sherlock also remains. The Mets still need to hire an assistant hitting coach.