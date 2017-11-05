This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Gary DiSarcina hired as Mets’ new bench coach, source says

The former major league shortstop had been the Red Sox’s bench coach.

Gary DiSarcina (left) was previously the Red Sox's bench coach. DiSarcina looks on with pitching coach Carl Willis during the sixth inning in Game 4 of the 2017 American League Division Series against the Astros. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

By Marc Carig and Mike Rose  marc.carig@newsday.com, michael.rose@newsday.com @MarcCarig
The Mets have hired former major league shortstop Gary DiSarcina as their new bench coach, a source confirmed.

DiSarcina had been the bench coach for the Red Sox under manager John Farrell, who was fired last month. Before that, DiSarcina was the third-base coach for the Angels and has minor league managing experience with the Red Sox.

DiSarcina spent his entire 12-year playing career with the Angels, hitting .258 in 1,086 career games.

New Mets manager Mickey Callaway adds another member to his coaching staff. The Mets promoted Pat Roessler from assistant hitting coach, hired Dave Eiland as pitching coach to replace Dan Warthen, hired Ruben Amaro Jr. to serve as first-base coach, and brought back bullpen coach Rickey Bones. Third-base coach Glenn Sherlock also remains. The Mets still need to hire an assistant hitting coach.

Marc Carig began covering Major League Baseball in 2008 and the Mets for Newsday in 2012.

