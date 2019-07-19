SAN FRANCISCO — At a time of year when so much of what matters about the 2019 Mets are the developments that will affect the 2020 Mets, an encouraging trend continued to emerge Thursday night: Noah Syndergaard has his slider back.

Syndergaard held the Giants to one run in seven innings, striking out eight and walking one before the Mets and Giants played deep into the night. Just before 2 a.m. EDT, they took a 1-1 game into the 15th inning.

Pete Alonso hit his 32nd homer in the top of the 16th to give the Mets a 2-1 lead and make Alonso 1-for-7 in the game. Brandon Crawford's RBI double off Chris Mazza in the bottom of the inning tied it at 2-2 and Donovan Solano's bases-loaded single gave the Giants a 3-2 victory at 2:33 a.m.

It was Syndergaard’s second start in a row in which he lasted that long, as well as the second in a row in which he used his slider — so good in years past, but missing most of this season — to great effect.

Consider: In his past two games, Syndergaard has gotten 16 swing-and-misses on his slider. In his previous 14 starts dating to April 15, he had a combined 17 swings-and-misses on that pitch.

“He needs that pitch,” interim pitching coach Phil Regan said recently, “if he’s going to win.”

It’s fair to generalize Regan’s sentiment to the two primary outcomes for Syndergaard’s medium-term future: He needs that pitch to reclaim his status as a high-end starter and help the Mets contend in 2020, or he needs that pitch to restore his trade value the next two-plus months and become a very valuable trade asset for the Mets this offseason.

Either way, Syndergaard finding his slider again would be a key development for the Mets. And it came with an assist from Regan.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When Regan joined the major-league team upon Dave Eiland’s firing last month, Syndergaard was on the injured list with a hamstring strain. They implemented a tiny tweak to Syndergaard’s form in which his feet are closer together as he comes set and begins his delivery. That makes it easier for Syndergaard to get his arm up earlier, which helps the slider’s movement, Regan explained. (And it helps Syndergaard get the ball to the plate quicker — and thus control the running game, long a problem for him.) “Just real basic stuff,” Regan said. “More of a balanced position.”

After Syndergaard toyed with those changes in a couple of starts before the All-Star break, they seemed to click last weekend in Miami. He returned to the dugout after seven innings, nine strikeouts and no walks and told Regan: “I haven’t had that slider all year.”

The numbers say that, too. Entering play Thursday, opposing hitters hit .269 and slugged .577 against Syndergaard’s sliders. Last year, those numbers were .203 and .233.

On Thursday, Syndergaard had it again as he held the Giants to 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. He twice stranded a runner after a leadoff triple: Alex Dickerson in the second and Mike Yastrzemski in the seventh.

Madison Bumgarner was even better. He needed only 94 pitches to get through nine innings. The only run he allowed came in the first after Jeff McNeil (first-pitch double) and J.D. Davis (single) opened the game with consecutive hits. McNeil scored when Alonso grounded into a double play.

The Mets didn’t get another hit until there were two outs in the fifth, when Tomas Nido doubled.

Bumgarner finished his night with Todd Frazier’s groundout to short. Surrounded by trade rumors as the rebuilding Giants move toward selling in advance of the July 31 deadline, Bumgarner walked off the Oracle Park mound to a standing ovation.

The Mets had their chances through the night. In the 10th, they put two runners in scoring position with none out — and loaded the bases with one out — but didn’t score. Nido, Michael Conforto and McNeil struck out. Alonso flied out to center to strand a pair in the 13th.