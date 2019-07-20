SAN FRANCISCO — For all that has changed for the Mets in the past year-plus — the general manager, most of the coaching staff, almost half of the roster — at least one maddening constant has remained: They are still wasting Jacob deGrom’s excellence.

DeGrom tossed seven shutout innings Friday night against San Francisco, allowing three hits and striking out 10, but Giants rookie Tyler Beede went eight scoreless innings to lower his career ERA to 5.10.

The game ended in the bottom of the 10th on a virtual replay of a blunder against the Giants from last season: a ball falling between leftfielder Dominic Smith and shortstop Amed Rosario. Smith was charged with a game-ending error on Pablo Sandoval’s fairly routine two-out pop-up as a hustling Alex Dickerson raced home from first to give the Giants a 1-0 victory.

It was the second walk-off loss in extra innings in as many nights for the Mets (44-53). They lost to the Giants, 3-2, on Thursday night as San Francisco scored two runs in the bottom of the 16th to counter Pete Alonso's go-ahead solo homer.

The past two seasons, deGrom has a 2.18 ERA in 52 starts. The Mets are 20-32 in those games. DeGrom has pitched at least seven shutout innings nine times in that span but has gotten the win in only four of them.

This time, again, the Mets’ bats were as helpless as deGrom was good. The Mets, who have scored one run in their past 25 innings, did to Beede what they have done to many mediocre starting pitchers this season: Make him look dominant.

Beede, 26, tossed the best game of his career. Lasting a personal-best eight innings on only 89 pitches, he held the Mets to three hits and one walk, striking out five. He walked off the mound after getting his final out -- Michael Conforto's flyout to center to strand Jeff McNeil at first -- to the same reward as Madison Bumgarner the night before: a standing ovation from the Oracle Park crowd.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets’ chances against Beede consisted of McNeil’s single in the first, Robinson Cano’s double in the fourth and Wilson Ramos’ single in the seventh. DeGrom walked in the sixth (after flying out to the warning track in his previous at-bat).

That was a drastic improvement over Beede’s June 5 outing at Citi Field, when the Mets rocked him for six runs (five earned) and five hits (two homers) in five innings. This time he needed 10 or fewer pitches in five of his eight innings.

DeGrom improved his ERA to 3.02 and provided the long outing the Mets and their bullpen badly needed after Thursday night's marathon loss.

After deGrom allowed a single to his first batter, Brandon Belt, who was subsequently caught stealing second by deGrom, the Giants didn’t get another hit until there were two outs in the fifth, when Kevin Pillar lined a double to left-center.

The tougher tests began in the sixth. Beede led off with a bloop over Cano’s head in shallow rightfield and Austin Slater worked a 10-pitch walk. Both were stranded when Sandoval and Stephen Vogt struck out swinging.

In the seventh, Brandon Crawford drew a leadoff walk but was left on third. McNeil saved a run when, after initially starting in, he ran back for a stretched-out catch on Pillar’s line drive to right.

DeGrom’s strikeout of Beede on a foul bunt in the third represented a small piece of Mets history. With his 1,144th career punchout, deGrom passed Ron Darling for sixth in franchise history. Up next for deGrom: David Cone, fifth at 1,172. (Tom Seaver is the record-holder with 2,541.)