SAN FRANCISCO — For a third time in four days, the Mets suffered an extra-innings walk-off loss to the Giants.

This one was a 3-2 final after Mike Yastrzemski blasted a home run off Robert Gsellman in the bottom of the 12th Sunday.

And so ends the Mets’ three-city, nine-game road trip to open the second half. They went 5-4 with a four-game winning streak — matching their season long — mixed in.

The Mets scored a pair of runs in the second innings on solo home runs from Michael Conforto (his 18th) and Amed Rosario (11th). Rosario’s went farther, an estimated 428 feet to left-center, but Conforto got the greater visual effect, his 376-footer splashing into McCovey Cove beyond the ballpark in right.

The Mets didn’t get another hit until J.D. Davis singled in the 11th.

Steven Matz gave up two runs in six innings, scattering six hits and one walk. He struck out six. The Giants went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded five baserunners against Matz.

After Zach Green’s tying RBI double in the fourth, Matz concluded his start by retiring eight of his final 10 batters — and those who reached did so via an intentional walk (Yastrzemski) and Todd Frazier’s throwing error (Donovan Solano). He struck out the side — Kevin Pillar, Green, Brandon Crawford — in the sixth to double his strikeout total.

Making his major-league debut, lefthander Conner Menez, 24, lasted five innings and allowed two runs.