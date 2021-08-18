SAN FRANCISCO — The Mets needed this one — and eventually got it.

Kevin Pillar’s three-run home run off Tyler Chatwood in the top of the 12th inning was enough for a 6-2 victory over the Giants, helping the Mets snap a five-game losing streak and avoid getting swept again.

About halfway through a two-week gauntlet against the top teams in the National League, San Francisco and Los Angeles, the Mets are 1-5. Now they visit the Dodgers for a four-game series, then host the Giants for another three.

Despite the win, the Mets (60-60) had a mostly quiet day at the plate, hours after owner Steve Cohen’s critique via Twitter that read in part: "It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach."

The problem this time wasn’t their performance with runners in scoring position. It was getting them in scoring position at all.

Before the ninth inning, the Mets had just one runner advance as far as second base, Jeff McNeil in the first inning.

They tied it in the final frame of regulation against Jake McGee. Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch, moved to second on Michael Conforto’s single and scored on J.D. Davis’ sacrifice fly. Shortstop Brandon Crawford’s diving stop and glove flip for a force out at second base on Dominic Smith’s ground ball up the middle helped the Giants avoid further trouble.

Alonso, who was in obvious discomfort after getting hit in the left elbow, left the game after the top of the ninth.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani left the game because of right ankle discomfort after just 1 1/3 innings, leading to a parade of non-brand name relievers who shut the Mets down.

Jose Alvarez (2.25 ERA) finished DeSclafani’s second inning and did one of his own. Zack Littell (2.74) tossed two scoreless. Jarlin Garcia (2.89) added another. Then it was Dominic Leone (1.67) for the seventh, Tyler Rogers (2.02) for the eighth and McGee (2.79) for the save chance that he blew in the ninth.

As has often been the case for the Mets lately, their starting pitcher did well, to no avail. Rookie righthander Tylor Megill limited San Francisco to one run and five hits in six innings, his best start this month. He struck out six and walked two.

The Giants strung together three consecutive hits to sneak a run across in the third inning. Alex Dickerson was the catalyst, lining a one-out single to leftfield, a ball Dominic Smith played well to hold Dickerson at first base. Megill’s wild pitch moved him to second anyway. Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores’ single put runners on the corners.

LaMonte Wade Jr. smacked an RBI double the other way, the ball landing fair in the leftfield corner. Megill retired Tommy La Stella (groundout to pitcher) and Kris Bryant (strikeout swinging) to avoid further trouble.