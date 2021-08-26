Mets swept by Giants, go 2-11 in 13 games vs. NL West

With the revitalized vestiges of their dynasty last decade, plus a bunch of key newcomers, the resurgent Giants further showed this week what the Mets’ play has suggested for months: They cannot keep up with the best of the best in the National League.

The Mets lost again, 3-2, on Thursday as the Giants completed the three-game series sweep.

As has become their custom, they stranded the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Pinch hitter Jeff McNeil grounded out to shortstop to end the threat. J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor went down in order in the ninth against Tyler Rogers.

The upside for the Mets is that this marked the end of what Pete Alonso at the start called a "show-me stretch" of schedule. In 13 consecutive games against San Francisco and Los Angeles, the top teams in the NL, they went 2-11.

During those two weeks, the Mets (61-66) dropped from a half-game back in the NL East to a season-high 7 1/2 games back of Atlanta.

That left the Mets grasping at moral victories instead of celebrating real ones. Of the 11 losses, eight were by one or two runs.

"I honestly think we were right there with them," Alonso said. "We were always one pitch away or one swing away or one baserunning advancement away. There’s always just that one little thing in every single game. I feel like we were playing right with them the entire time."

Manager Luis Rojas said: "We kept a lot of games close. We didn’t come up with a big hit. Our opponents came up with the big hit when they had the situation . . . That happened in a lot of these games."

The game-deciding rally was an unlucky one against Seth Lugo in the eighth inning. Mike Yastrzemski led off with a single against the defensive shift. Curt Casali was hit by a pitch, barely, talking plate umpire Adrian Johnson into a reality that replays showed to be true. Darin Ruf had another single against the shift, scoring Yastrzemski from second.

That was just the second run allowed by Lugo in the past five weeks.

Rojas went to Aaron Loup, who after walking his first batter — and falling behind the second, 3-and-0 — escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam to keep the Mets within a run.

Carlos Carrasco contributed the best and longest of his half-dozen starts this year: seven innings, three hits, two runs. He struck out five and walked none. After the briefest of early troubles — Kris Bryant’s two-run home run in the first inning — he settled in to retire 20 of the next 21 batters, including his final 13.

"I’ve been working so hard to get to this point," said Carrasco, who missed more than half the season because of a torn hamstring. "This is the way that I want to be."

Carrasco has allowed 10 runs in the first inning this year. In all other innings, he has given up eight runs.

"I’m trying to figure out what’s going on there," he said.

The Giants (83-44) countered with lefthander Alex Wood, who held the Mets to two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. They broke through on Alonso’s tying two-run homer in the sixth — off the second-deck windows of a luxury area in the leftfield corner.

Alonso, riding a career-high 11-game hit streak, has 29 long balls. That is second in the NL, behind Fernando Tatis Jr. (35).

And so begins the final countdown of the season. The Mets have five weeks until their last series, three games at Atlanta the first weekend of October. They’re hoping that isn’t the only October baseball they play.

"Anything can happen in those five weeks," Carrasco said.

Up first are 15 consecutive games against the eminently beatable Nationals and Marlins.

"You can’t take any team lightly," Alonso said. "Tomorrow is a new day and a great opportunity for us to take a springboard forward."