 Mets' Jose Martinez exits rehab game with possible left elbow/arm injury

The Mets' Jose Martinez during a spring training

The Mets' Jose Martinez during a spring training workout on Feb. 26 in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
With the clock just about up on Jose Martinez’s minor-league rehabilitation assignment, the Mets were facing an imminent decision on what to do with the outfielder/first baseman: Bring him to the majors, where the righthanded hitter should be able to help against lefthanded pitchers, or keep him in the minors.

But that choice might be moot.

Although he was scheduled to play a full game with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, the 19th day of a 20-day maximum stay in the minors, Martinez exited mid-at-bat in the fourth inning. He grabbed at his left elbow/arm after a swing. A new injury would allow the Mets to reset his rehab clock.

Martinez was coming back from left knee surgery after tearing his meniscus during spring training.If the new injury doesn't interfere with his rehab schedule, he can be activated from the major-league injured list and kept in the majors or optioned to the minors on an indefinite basis.

 

"When he finishes, we’ll see what we have to do," manager Luis Rojas said before the game. "It’s a good bat, especially against lefties."

Martinez has hit .307 with a .382 OBP and .534 slugging percentage against lefthanders in his career. The Mets this year are at .240/.321/.374.

Notably, Martinez has played rightfield in 10 of 11 minor-league games, including all five with Syracuse. The Mets’ rightfielder — pending free agent Michael Conforto — has struggled against southpaws this year, posting a .163/.323/.188 slash line heading into play Thursday (though August has been his best month overall).

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom played catch again Thursday, day two of his attempted comeback from right elbow inflammation. This time he threw from 50 feet.

"That’s the progression," Rojas said. "He’s going to keep going further and further each day. No complaints."

Nido nearing return

There is "optimism" that Tomas Nido will return from a sprained left thumb Friday, Rojas said. He took part in a series of drills, including throwing to bases, on Thursday.

"Everything has progressed as expected for this weekend," the manager said.

James McCann (back spasms) is further behind and won’t return when eligible Friday. He is still feeling tightness during some exercises.

Extra bases

Luis Guillorme (strained left hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Syracuse . . . Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) is scheduled to throw off the slope of a mound this weekend . . . David Peterson (right foot surgery) is "more than anything resting," Rojas said . . . Pete Alonso wore customized cleats, featuring silhouettes of U.S. Paralympians, which will auctioned via the Mets Foundation to benefit NYC Parks Accessibility Programs and his charity, Homers for Heroes.

