"Let me finish it,” Noah Syndergaard said to Mickey Callaway on the mound at Citi Field, as captured by SNY’s cameras on Tuesday night.

Syndergaard wasn’t taking about the game. He was talking about the seventh inning. He had thrown 103 pitches and had allowed one base hit to his last 12 batters, a single to the Giants’ Pablo Sandoval to start the seventh. There were two outs and a man on first and the Mets were up by a run.

Callaway did not let him finish it. Callaway aggressively brought in Seth Lugo, who allowed a single and a double to tie the game.

The Mets went on to lose in 10 innings, 9-3, as Robert Gsellman allowed a two-run double to Stephen Vogt that started a six-run inning. Gsellman, who recorded one out, was charged with five runs.

The final ignominy in the top of the 10th was when Michael Conforto pulled a Clint Frazier and allowed Mike Yastrzemski’s two-out, RBI single to skip past him for a two-base error. It didn’t affect the outcome, but it looked ugly and led to a cascade of boos from what was left of the crowd of 24,878.

The Giants sent 10 men to the plate in the inning. But the seeds of defeat were planted in the seventh. Callaway’s decision will open up fresh debate about his ability to manage his bullpen after the Mets suffered a pair of crushing late-inning defeats on their recent 2-5 road trip.

The Mets were leading 3-2 on the strength of a solo home run by Pete Alonso and a go-ahead two-run shot by Wilson Ramos in the sixth against Madison Bumgarner.

After Syndergaard was yanked, Lugo allowed a single to Evan Longoria and an RBI double to Brandon Belt to tie the game at 3. Longoria was thrown out at the plate on a Michael Conforto to Jeff McNeil to Ramos relay that ended the inning. It was McNeil’s first game off the injured list.

For five scoreless innings, Mets batters were staging a reenactment of the 2016 NL Wild Card game. This time, as last, Bumgarner was matched up against Syndergaard. The Mets, who were shut out in the wild-card game, showed little life against Bumgarner until two guys who weren’t here in 2016 temporarily changed the script.

With the Mets down 2-0, Alonso led off the sixth with his 20th home run of the season. Three batters later, Ramos cracked a two-run homer to left to give the Mets a 3-2 lead.

The final score of that wild-card game was 3-0. Syndergaard pitched seven shutout innings, but Bumgarner threw a four-hit shutout. Neither franchise has returned to glory since that postseason.

On Tuesday, Syndegaard went 6 2/3 innings and was charged with three runs. Syndergaard allowed five hits, walked three and struck out four. He lowered his ERA from 4.90 to 4.83.

Bumgarner is a free agent at season’s end and is a prime trade candidate for the Yankees, Phillies, or whichever contender needs a starter with a postseason pedigree. He auditioned well for five innings, allowing four hits and a walk and hitting a batter and striking out five.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Longoria walked, Belt singled and Kevin Pillar drove in the game’s first run one batter later with a single to left.

Syndergaard then walked Brandon Crawford to load the bases before Steven Duggar singled in another run. Syndergaard struck out Bumgarner and got Joe Panik on a pop to right to limit the damage.

The Mets had won nine of 10 at home going into the game, but had lost 17 of their last 21 on the road.

"I think you’re frustrated in the moment when things are happening, but we’re home,” Callaway said before the game. “We have to let that go in the past. We’re 4½ games out of first place. To be in that situation, for that to be our reality today, is pretty good. Yeah, we gave up a couple of games where we lost leads late. Could it be 2½? Yes. It’s not. So the reality is, we’re 4½ back. That’s a pretty good spot to be in with a hundred-something games left and we’re going to get it going.”