Time is running out. Francisco Lindor said it on Tuesday. Luis Rojas acknowledged it before the game Wednesday. There are 36 games left in this season, and day after day, the Mets get closer to oblivion.

There are other implications, too. Like when Rojas made the ill-fated decision to lift a cruising Taijuan Walker in the seventh inning against the Giants. Instead, in came Aaron Loup, who, despite being among the team’s best relievers, promptly gave up the tying and go-ahead runs in the Mets' ugly 3-2 loss at Citi Field. That’s when portions of the restless crowd began to chant their displeasure, and it sounded like "Fire Rojas" – something that’s maybe been seen in the reactionary world of social media but hadn’t really made its presence known in real life.

The loss dropped the Mets (61-65) to four games under .500. Along the way, they made baserunning blunders, and fielding errors – official and not – and squandered Walker’s performance. They seemed listless and overmatched, hitting into five double plays, two of them preventable. And those 36 games? They looked to be disappearing at an even faster rate than anticipated. With Atlanta off Wednesday, the Mets fell to seven back in the National League East.

It was perhaps made more brutal by how it ended, which was with just a glimmer of hope.

Jonathan Villar singled with one out in the ninth to put the tying run on base against Jake McGee, and Brandon Drury hit into what looked to be an easy flyout to center, but Austin Slater and Alex Dickerson collided in left-center to put runners on first and second. After Lindor popped out for the second out, Brandon Nimmo walked to load the bases. Pete Alonso, though, popped out to second to end it.

The Mets almost had something going in the second, with back-to-back singles by Javier Baez and Dominic Smith, but Villar hit a liner that looked off the bat like it was going to drop but stayed up long enough to get snagged by Mike Yastrzemski in center. Baez, though, turned his back to the ball and took off for home from second, and was doubled up to quash the rally. Patrick Mazeika struck out to end the inning.

Baez partially made up for the gaffe in the fourth, when he made a sliding, backhanded grab on a quickly dropping fly ball to shallow left. That kept the bases clear for the next batter, Kris Bryant, who hit a second decker on Walker’s 96-mph fastball to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. Bryant was the player many Mets fans were hoping to get at the trade deadline, though a potential deal with the Cubs eventually fell through.

Poor baserunning bit the Mets again in the fifth, when Michael Conforto walked with one out and then was doubled up off Baez’s liner to third.

The Giants finally experienced some misadventures of their own in the bottom of the fifth, leading to the Mets' first run of the series. The Mets loaded the bases against Johnny Cueto behind two walks and a single, and with two outs, Alonso hit a chopper to third that Bryant double clutched and threw off-center to allow the lead runner, Villar, to score on the error, tying it at 1. The Mets took the lead in the sixth off Tony Watson, when Conforto led off the inning by singling against the shift, moved over on Baez’s groundout and came home on Smith’s double to the corner in right.

Things, though, disintegrated thoroughly in the seventh inning, which started with the Mets up by one and ended with them down a run. Villar booted a ball at third to allow the leadoff runner to reach and then Dickerson hit a ball to shallow left--enter that was missed both by a retreating Jeff McNeil and an advancing Conforto for a single.

Rojas then came in to lift Walker with the early hook. Loup, who came into the game with a 1.09 ERA, immediately made him regret that decision, allowing a two-run double on the first pitch to Brandon Crawford, giving the Giants a 3-2 lead. Walker, who had only thrown 74 pitches, threw a water bottle in disgust while chants of "Fire Rojas" could be heard in the stands. Walker was charged with three runs, two earned but only two hits in six nnings-plus. He walked one and struck out three.