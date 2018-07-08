Mets go quietly, managing just two hits, to Rays

With the Mets approaching infamy — and Nathan Eovaldi looking to make history — Brandon Nimmo ended the tension and turned Sunday into just another loss, 9-0 to the Rays.

Nimmo’s line drive to rightfield for a single was the Mets’ first baserunner of the day, ending Eovaldi’s bid at a perfect game in the seventh inning. That was one of two hits, alongside Devin Mesoraco’s ninth-inning single, for the Mets, who sent 29 batters to the plate, two more than the minimum.

The Mets (35-51) haven’t won a series since May 18-20 against the Diamondbacks, 15 series ago.

The first inning was the turning point. C.J. Cron’s three-run home run into the second deck in leftfield gave Tampa Bay an early lead, one that proved insurmountable for a Mets lineup that hasn’t scored since Jose Bautista’s walk-off grand slam Friday.

Righthander Chris Flexen offered little in a spot start, his first in the majors this season. The Rays rocked him for five runs and five hits in three innings. He walked three and struck out two.

The Mets’ parade of four relievers yielded four runs in six innings. Two came off Chris Beck (4.50 ERA), who pitched three innings, and two were against Paul Sewald (5.18), who tossed one. Jake Bauers and Joey Wendle added solo shots, both into the upper deck in right, for the Rays.

Eovaldi, the former Yankee who is eight starts deep in his return from August 2016 Tommy John surgery, struck out nine and walked none in seven innings.