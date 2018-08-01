Mets hit three homers but lose to Nationals

WASHINGTON — In one motion, Jose Bautista whiffed at a pitch that was very up and sort of in, so he also ducked from it. It was strike three — and the 10th pitch of the at-bat — but when the ball flew to the backstop, Bautista gave it a look, seemed to consider running to first base and headed back to the dugout instead.

It was that kind of game for the Mets, who lost to the Nationals, 5-3, on Wednesday. They were swept in the two-game, 20-hour series and dropped to 44-61 on the year.

This time, Washington lefthander Tommy Milone shut them down, striking out nine and walking none in seven innings. The Mets had three hits and one run against him.

Three solo home runs constituted the Mets’ offense. The last came from Wilmer Flores in the ninth, when leftfielder Juan Soto bopped the deep drive over the fence when he attempted to catch it.

The other two came from Jose Reyes, who went deep in the fifth and eighth. He is the first player in major-league history to allow multiple homers as a pitcher — he got the eighth inning of the Mets’ 21-run loss Tuesday — and hit multiple homers in the team’s next game.

Reyes and Flores’ long balls would have been enough for a ninth-inning tie if not for their throwing errors, one apiece, in the bottom of the eighth. The Nats scored two unearned runs against Seth Lugo.



Noah Syndergaard — in his first start since contracting hand, foot and mouth disease almost two weeks ago — struggled early but settled in to last seven innings, allowing three runs. It was tied for his second-longest outing of the year, and was just the third time he recorded an out in the seventh. Syndergaard’s four strikeouts gave him 11 in three starts (17 innings) since returning from the finger injury that cost him seven weeks.

After Anthony Rendon burned him for a two-run home run in the third, Syndergaard retired a dozen Nationals in a row.