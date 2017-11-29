TODAY'S PAPER
Mets' Holiday Shopping Spree

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Mets held their annual Holiday Shopping Spree on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Target in Elmhurst.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Dominic Smith, New York Mets rookie first baseman, helps David Oche, 7, pick out socks during the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Dominic Smith, New York Mets rookie first baseman, inks a message to David Oche, 7, after accompanying him on the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Dominic Smith, New York Mets rookie first baseman, helps David Oche, 7, fill his cart during the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Dominic Smith, New York Mets rookie first baseman, loads a toy into a shopping cart during the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Dominic Smith, New York Mets rookie first baseman, poses for pictures with brothers David Oche, center, and Jayden Oche during the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Dominic Smith, New York Mets rookie first baseman, hugs Jayden Oche during the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Amed Rosario, New York Mets rookie shortstop, helps Lazaro Negron, Jr. pick out clothes during the team's Holiday Shopping Spree at Target in Elmhurst on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

