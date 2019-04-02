TODAY'S PAPER
Mets home opener details for Thursday at Citi Field

A view of Citi Field during the Mets

A view of Citi Field during the Mets "New for 2019 at Citi Field" media event on Thursday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Mets host their home opener on Thursday, April 4, against the Washington Nationals

Pitching probables: TBD vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Promotional giveway: All fans receive a 2019 magnetic schedule

Pre-game ceremony: Annual Shea family floral presentation at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Ceremonial first pitch: Gil Hodges Jr. will throw the pitch to Ed Kranepool. Family members of Gil Hodges, manager of the 1969 World Series champion Mets, also will be on the field. Thursday would have been Hodges' 95th birthday.

National anthem: Broadway actress Micaela Diamond of "The Cher Show."

Presentation of colors: FDNY

Seventh inning: NYPD's Makiah Brown will sing "God Bless America."

