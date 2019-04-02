Mets home opener details for Thursday at Citi Field

The Mets host their home opener on Thursday, April 4, against the Washington Nationals
Pitching probables: TBD vs. Noah Syndergaard
First pitch: 1:10 p.m.
Promotional giveway: All fans receive a 2019 magnetic schedule
Pre-game ceremony: Annual Shea family floral presentation at approximately 12:40 p.m.
Ceremonial first pitch: Gil Hodges Jr. will throw the pitch to Ed Kranepool. Family members of Gil Hodges, manager of the 1969 World Series champion Mets, also will be on the field. Thursday would have been Hodges' 95th birthday.
National anthem: Broadway actress Micaela Diamond of "The Cher Show."
Presentation of colors: FDNY
Seventh inning: NYPD's Makiah Brown will sing "God Bless America."
