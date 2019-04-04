Mets' home opener vs. Nationals

The Mets host the Washington Nationals in their home opener on Thursday, April 4, at Citi Field.
Mets centerfielder Keon Broxton (23) signs autographs as he arrives at the home opener against the Nationals on Thursday at Citi Field.
