Inside the numbers of the Mets’ hot start

The Mets are off to a 10-1 start, their best in franchise history. Here’s a look inside the numbers of their hot start.

— The Mets have outscored opponents, 55-31. The 31 runs allowed are the fewest in the majors through Wednesday night’s games.

— Zack Wheeler, in his first start since last July, became the team’s first starter to go seven innings as the Mets beat the Marlins, 4-1, on Wednesday.

— Despite hitting just .178, Yoenis Cespedes leads the team with 10 RBIs. He also leads the National League with 20 strikeouts.

— The Mets lead MLB with a 2.47 team ERA and they lead the NL with a .204 batting average against.

— Jeurys Familia leads the league in saves with six and the Mets have the most saves of any team with seven.

— Last season, it took the Mets until April 29 to win 10 games.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

— The Mets have shut out their opponent once this season, in a 2-0 win over the Phillies on April 3.

— The most runs the Mets have scored in a game was nine in their Opening Day win over the Cardinals.

— The Mets have only gone to extra innings once. They beat the Nationals, 6-5, in 12 innings on April 8.

— The Mets are 6-0 on the road this season and completed their first perfect road trip of six or more games for the first time since 1991.

— The Mets lead MLB with six come-from-behind wins.