Inside the numbers of the Mets’ hot start

The Mets are off to a 10-1 start, their best in franchise history. Here’s a look inside the numbers of their hot start.
— The Mets have outscored opponents, 55-31. The 31 runs allowed are the fewest in the majors through Wednesday night’s games.
— Zack Wheeler, in his first start since last July, became the team’s first starter to go seven innings as the Mets beat the Marlins, 4-1, on Wednesday.
— Despite hitting just .178, Yoenis Cespedes leads the team with 10 RBIs. He also leads the National League with 20 strikeouts.
— The Mets lead MLB with a 2.47 team ERA and they lead the NL with a .204 batting average against.
— Jeurys Familia leads the league in saves with six and the Mets have the most saves of any team with seven.
— Last season, it took the Mets until April 29 to win 10 games.
— The Mets have shut out their opponent once this season, in a 2-0 win over the Phillies on April 3.
— The most runs the Mets have scored in a game was nine in their Opening Day win over the Cardinals.
— The Mets have only gone to extra innings once. They beat the Nationals, 6-5, in 12 innings on April 8.
— The Mets are 6-0 on the road this season and completed their first perfect road trip of six or more games for the first time since 1991.
— The Mets lead MLB with six come-from-behind wins.
