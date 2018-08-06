Mets icon Ed Kranepool throws out first pitch

In the words of Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, “it doesn’t matter who reached out to who.”

The end result of the rekindled relationship between Wilpon and iconic Mets hitter Ed Kranepool is that the 73-year-old battling kidney failure threw out the first pitch before Monday’s game against the Reds. He was greeted by raucous applause. It’s all part of the plan to raise awareness for Kranepool’s condition, Wilpon said.

The two infamously had a falling out after Kranepool was upset that the Wilpons didn’t check in after he underwent three surgeries in 2017. According to the 18-year veteran who spent his entire career with the Mets and won a championship in 1969, that’s all in the past.

“I’m glad to be here,” he said. “I’m glad to be involved a little bit. Anything I can do to help the Wilpons along the way, I mean, it’s my pleasure. Things in the past are in the past, and let’s go forward.”

Kranepool said “the most important thing right now” is finding a kidney donor. He’s in a holding period but is “down to about 18 percent capacity on both of them. Both of them are failing, and it’s just a matter of time.”

The lifetime .261 hitter walked into the dugout without assistance and spent several minutes talking with Wilpon and outfielder Michael Conforto. He said he recently lost all the toes on his left foot because of an infection caused by diabetes.

Those interested in helping Kranepool can go to kidney4kranepool@gmail.com or contact Stephen Knapik at the Stony Brook Transplant Hospital.

Kranepool also praised the Wilpons for doing everything possible to put a winning product on the field in 2018.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Ownership is doing what they can,” he said. “You can’t do anything about injuries. That’s part of the game. They’ve had some freak injuries; that’s bad luck. They spent a lot of money.”

Extra bases

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said lefthander Steven Matz (forearm strain) threw off a mound Monday, and “it seems like he’s progressing well.” . . . Jay Bruce (hip) has been on the shelf since June 17, but the Mets plan to put together a “fairly aggressive” return-to-play program for him . . . Jose Bautista, mired in an 0-for-23 slump, did not start Monday.