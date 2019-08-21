Marcus Stroman left the Mets’ game against the Indians after four innings with left hamstring tightness, the team announced.

Stroman, a Patchogue-Medford product, had allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk over four innings. Jeurys Familia replaced him on the mound in the fifth.

Before the start of the fifth inning, the SNY broadcast showed earlier footage of head athletic trainer Brian Chicklo and the Mets righthander talking before Stroman’s at-bat in the bottom of the third. Chicklo appeared to be examining Stroman’s throwing hand. Stroman struck out looking in the third.