TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Indians

Print

The Mets open a three-game series against the Indians on Tuesday at Citi Field.

New York Mets' Michael Conforto looks on after
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Michael Conforto looks on after he strikes out swinging against the Indians during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Cleveland Indians' Yasiel Puig slides home as New
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Indians' Yasiel Puig slides home as Mets catcher Wilson Ramos waits for the throw during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

New York Mets' J.D. Davis is greeted in
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' J.D. Davis is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Indians during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets' Todd Frazier greets J.D. Davis after
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

The Mets' Todd Frazier greets J.D. Davis after his two-run home run against the Indians during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor tags out Mets shortstop
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor tags out Mets shortstop Amed Rosario at second base as he tried to stretch his single into a double during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers a
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers a pitch against the Mets during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch against the Indians during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Sam Darnold makes a pass during Jets' preseason Sam Darnold throw still has Gase gushing
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell stretches during training Le'Veon Bell gets reps . . . in practice
Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns prior to Baker Mayfield rips Giants for picking Jones
Mets manager Mickey Callaway watches from the dugout Indians' Francona impressed by Callaway's positivity
Giants cornerback Sam Beal makes a catch during Beal among those whose health may hinder making Giants' 53
Then-Royals closer Octavio Dotel pitches during the ninth Former MLBers Dotel, Castillo linked to DR drug ring
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search