The Mets open a three-game series against the Indians on Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Mets' Michael Conforto looks on after he strikes out swinging against the Indians during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Indians' Yasiel Puig slides home as Mets catcher Wilson Ramos waits for the throw during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets' J.D. Davis is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Indians during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets' Todd Frazier greets J.D. Davis after his two-run home run against the Indians during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor tags out Mets shortstop Amed Rosario at second base as he tried to stretch his single into a double during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers a pitch against the Mets during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.