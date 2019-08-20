The Mets open a three-game series against the Indians on Tuesday at Citi Field.
The Mets' Michael Conforto looks on after he strikes out swinging against the Indians during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
The Indians' Yasiel Puig slides home as Mets catcher Wilson Ramos waits for the throw during the fourth inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
The Mets' J.D. Davis is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run against the Indians during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
The Mets' Todd Frazier greets J.D. Davis after his two-run home run against the Indians during the second inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor tags out Mets shortstop Amed Rosario at second base as he tried to stretch his single into a double during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers a pitch against the Mets during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz delivers a pitch against the Indians during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on Tuesday.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.