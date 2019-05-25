Brandon Nimmo’s inflamed neck is actually a bulging disc and a case of whiplash, the Mets outfielder confirmed, and there is still no specific timeline for his return.

Nimmo, who got a steroid shot Wednesday, said he can’t really turn his head right, currently, and likely won’t take part in baseball activities until that clears up.

“We don’t have a specific timeline right now,” he said. “This is a little personal for when the range of motion comes back for you. It’s not necessarily like a written date of this is when you’ll be back.”

Nimmo has struggled this year, hitting .200 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He originally hurt his neck April 14, running into an outfield wall in Atlanta.

“But I think people when they think of [bulging disc] think of a herniated disc,” he said. “There’s a difference. This one is not chronic, so there’s obviously trauma and an injury, which we think was Atlanta because two days later in Philadelphia is when my whole neck locked up. But it was pinching on the nerve, causing the spasms and whatnot.”

In the meantime, the Mets have acquired some outfield depth, picking up Aaron Altherr off waivers, and signing Matt Kemp to a minor-league contract. Michael Conforto (concussion) is also expected to return this weekend.

Conforto not cleared

Conforto had another heavy day of baseball activities but has still not been cleared to be activated by Major League Baseball, Mickey Callaway said. The team is hopeful that Conforto, who suffered a concussion but said he hasn’t felt symptoms in days, will be cleared for the series finale Sunday against the Tigers.

Guillorme sent down

With Jason Vargas (hamstring) coming off the injured list Saturday, Luis Guillorme was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse. That leaves the Mets with only two middle infielders: Amed Rosario and Adeiny Hechavarria, though Callaway said Todd Frazier could play there in a pinch.

— With Anthony Rieber