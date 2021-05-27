Nearly a month after J.D. Davis suffered a hand injury that he hoped would not require a trip to the injured list, he is frustrated and bored — and optimistic, he said Thursday.

A second MRI this week answered some of the questions the first one did not. Davis is dealing with a sprained ligament between his middle and ring fingers on his left hand, an injury he said usually requires about six weeks on the sidelines.

"The first MRI, we couldn’t really tell exactly what was wrong, but we assumed the worst and so we took our time," Davis said. "We are progressing in the right way and we’re making huge strides and hopefully we’ll be back sooner than [six weeks]."

Four weeks in, Davis said the Mets are taking his rehab "day to day." He is not swinging a bat but is able to do most everything else, including defensive drills and strength work. He said he does not know if or when he will return to Triple-A Syracuse for a rehabilitation assignment.

Davis played in four rehab games with Syracuse — going 2-for-11 with a home run — but returned to New York City on Tuesday due to continued discomfort in his left hand. Manager Luis Rojas and Davis called it inflammation.

"I’m just glad that there is no long-term damage to my hand," Davis said.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Walker time

Taijaun Walker (left side tightness) might return from the injured list to start the Mets’ game Friday against Atlanta, Rojas said. He threw a brief bullpen session Thursday morning.

Extra bases

Rojas said the Mets have not talked about calling up Syracuse centerfielder Mason Williams, who entered Thursday with a .341/.413/.463 slash line. He is not on the 40-man roster, but Rojas has liked him since his days as a Yankees prospect. "I’m glad that we have him," Rojas said. "I’ve always been a fan of that kid."