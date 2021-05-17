ATLANTA — Add two more names to the list of officially sidelined Mets: Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil.

The Mets are putting both on the injured list on Monday with hamstring issues, sources said.

To take their roster spots, outfielders Khalil Lee and Johneshwy Fargas are being called up from Triple-A Syracuse. Neither has played in the majors, though Lee spent a few days with the team last week.

Conforto felt a "pull" in his right hamstring Sunday, manager Luis Rojas said. McNeil described his left hamstring problem as "tightness" after beating out an infield single Sunday, according to Rojas, though he had been dealing with a related problem for the previous several days.

McNeil and Conforto were scheduled to have MRIs on Monday.

This means the Mets are without four of eight starting position players indefinitely. In addition to Conforto and McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis are dealing with finger injuries. Davis (sprained left middle finger) is due to start a minor-league rehabilitation assignment Tuesday. Nimmo’s ended early after his bruised left index finger continued to bother him; he is rejoining the team Monday as they begin a three-game series against Atlanta.

The other Mets on the IL: Jacob deGrom, Seth Lugo, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard, Luis Guillorme, Albert Almora Jr., Dellin Betances and Jose Martinez.