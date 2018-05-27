MILWAUKEE — Impending rain in the southeast changed Todd Frazier’s itinerary from Milwaukee.

The Mets’ injured third baseman (left hamstring strain) had planned to go with the team to Atlanta, but instead will join Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his buildup. He is not ready for a rehab assignment yet, assistant GM John Ricco said, but with a subtropical storm bearing down on the southeast, it made sense to send Frazier to a place where he can continue to work out.

“So he’ll be there for a few days and when he’s ready he’ll start playing in games for the Vegas team,” Ricco said.

Yoenis Cespedes (right hip flexor strain) isn’t as close to a return as Frazier, so the Mets will keep him with the major-league team for the time being.

The Mets are mentally preparing for that storm to make their four-game, three-day series in Atlanta difficult to get in. The forecast calls for a strong chance of heavy rain through Wednesday.

Moving Mets

The Mets are bringing roster reinforcements to Atlanta: catcher Kevin Plawecki (left hand fracture) and righthander Hansel Robles (right knee sprain), plus righthander Gerson Bautista.

With a doubleheader scheduled for Monday, the Mets will be allowed to add a 26th player to their active roster.

“We’ll have some moves to make there before the doubleheader (Monday),” Ricco said. “Given a doubleheader coming up and a long stretch of games we’re in (18 in 17 days), we have to make sure we’re protected pitching-wise.”

Extra bases

Righthander Tyler Bashlor, one of the Mets’ top relief prospects, landed on the Double-A DL with biceps tendinitis this weekend. “I don’t think it’s anything major,” Ricco said. In 14 games with Binghamton this season, Bashlor has a 2.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts (nine walks) in 17 1/3 innings. … After absorbing some of damage in the Mets’ blowout loss Saturday, Chris Flexen was optioned back to Las Vegas. The Mets called up lefthander P.J. Conlon, a candidate to start the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.