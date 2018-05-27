TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Afternoon
57° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets’ Todd Frazier heading to Triple-A Las Vegas as he nears rehab assignment

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets looks on from the dugout during a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

MILWAUKEE — Impending rain in the southeast changed Todd Frazier’s itinerary from Milwaukee.

The Mets’ injured third baseman (left hamstring strain) had planned to go with the team to Atlanta, but instead will join Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his buildup. He is not ready for a rehab assignment yet, assistant GM John Ricco said, but with a subtropical storm bearing down on the southeast, it made sense to send Frazier to a place where he can continue to work out.

“So he’ll be there for a few days and when he’s ready he’ll start playing in games for the Vegas team,” Ricco said.

Yoenis Cespedes (right hip flexor strain) isn’t as close to a return as Frazier, so the Mets will keep him with the major-league team for the time being.

The Mets are mentally preparing for that storm to make their four-game, three-day series in Atlanta difficult to get in. The forecast calls for a strong chance of heavy rain through Wednesday.

Moving Mets

The Mets are bringing roster reinforcements to Atlanta: catcher Kevin Plawecki (left hand fracture) and righthander Hansel Robles (right knee sprain), plus righthander Gerson Bautista.

With a doubleheader scheduled for Monday, the Mets will be allowed to add a 26th player to their active roster.

“We’ll have some moves to make there before the doubleheader (Monday),” Ricco said. “Given a doubleheader coming up and a long stretch of games we’re in (18 in 17 days), we have to make sure we’re protected pitching-wise.”

Extra bases

Righthander Tyler Bashlor, one of the Mets’ top relief prospects, landed on the Double-A DL with biceps tendinitis this weekend. “I don’t think it’s anything major,” Ricco said. In 14 games with Binghamton this season, Bashlor has a 2.60 ERA and 23 strikeouts (nine walks) in 17 1/3 innings. … After absorbing some of damage in the Mets’ blowout loss Saturday, Chris Flexen was optioned back to Las Vegas. The Mets called up lefthander P.J. Conlon, a candidate to start the second game of Monday’s doubleheader.

New York Sports

AJ Ramos #44 of the New York Mets Ramos sent home for MRI, Mets mull options for Vargas
Angels pitcher Nick Tropeano gave up just one West Islip’s Tropeano earns his spot with Angels
David Wright talks to reporters at spring David Wright hasn’t played for Mets in 2 full years
Mets pitcher Chris Flexen tosses the ball up Brewers pile on against Mets
Boston College's Sam Apuzzo #2 looks to pass New women’s lacrosse champion will be crowned
Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray reacts on the mound Gray struggles again as Yanks fall to Angels