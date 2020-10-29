The Mets are keeping their minor-leaguers busy this offseason.

After those players went all year with little to no formal baseball practice because of the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Thursday that it is hosting a second instructional camp, starting next week in the Dominican Republic.

From Nov. 2-Dec. 10 — about six weeks — the Mets will have 40 international players working out at their facility in Boca Chica, about an hour outside the island nation’s capital. Ten coaches, plus additional support staff, will run the camp.

That is in addition to the 60-player camp happening through Nov. 14 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Altogether, about half of the Mets’ 207 minor-leaguers — including all of their top prospects — are receiving or will receive extensive offseason instruction. Since the minor-league season was canceled, those are critical opportunities to help the players develop in an otherwise lost year.

"This is going to be one of our few chances to develop in person this year," Jared Banner, the Mets’ executive director of player development, told Newsday last month while discussing the domestic instructional camp. "We’re looking to take advantage of that and pack a lot of development into a short period of time.

"They’ve been really challenged during this period physically and mentally in many ways. They’ve had to be creative on how to train, how to get better, and they’ve had the natural mental challenges of the year 2020."

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Among those who are participating in Port St. Lucie are catcher Francisco Alvarez, shortstop Ronny Mauricio, righthander Matthew Allan, outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, third baseman Brett Baty, righthander J.T. Ginn, outfielder Isaiah Greene, third baseman Mark Vientos, righthander Josh Wolf, infielder Shervyen Newton and outfielder Alexander Ramirez.