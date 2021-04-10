Mets' J.D. Davis lands on injured list with hand issue

J.D. Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, the result of getting hit by a pitch on his left hand Tuesday.

X-rays on Davis’ hand previously came back negative, but he was still feeling discomfort, Luis Rojas said. The Mets called up infielder Jose Peraza and designated pitcher Franklyn Kilome for assignment in a corresponding move.

Davis did some on-field work on the day off Friday and received treatment before a re-evaluation Saturday morning landed him on the IL.

Closer to vax threshold

A number of Mets were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior this week, and though they’ve yet to meet the MLB threshold for loosening restrictions, acting general manager Zack Scott believes they’ll be there soon.

"We got a lot of participation and a lot of guys did go and get the vaccine, so we’re in a good spot," he said Saturday.

In order to lift certain restrictions, 85% of Tier 1 personnel — people such as players, coaches, and those who travel with the team — need to be vaccinated.

"We’re on our way toward that goal," Scott said, but it’s not the focus. The primary concern, he said, is to continue to play and interact safely.

Syndergaard progressing

Scott said Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) was throwing live batting practice Saturday and is well on his way to his projected return in June. "He’s progressing well, and his stuff has looked good when I’ve seen it," Scott said.

Extra bases

Seth Lugo, returning from elbow surgery, is expected back in May, Scott said … David Peterson will pitch Monday, Rojas said, but Tuesday’s starter is to be determined. It’s possible that the Mets will go to an opener, potentially Trevor Hildenberger or Jacob Barnes, and then turn the ball over to Joey Lucchesi, Rojas said.