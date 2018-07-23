In the unlikely event that this was Jacob deGrom’s last game as a Met, he left them one more gem for the collection and one more reminder why every team would want him.

“It’s fun to watch, that’s for sure,” said Mickey Callaway, his manager and a lifelong pitching guy. “I think he does all the things a pitching coach values the most. He attacks hitters with really good stuff, with his two best pitches, mainly, and then sprinkles in the other two when it’s necessary.”

DeGrom pitched eight innings against the Padres, allowed only half as many hits as he had strikeouts (10) and gave up two earned runs. If anything, the price for him in a potential trade went up. At the same time, the game provided yet another jagged example of why the Mets would be tempted to deal him for multiple players. The Mets did not hit well enough or field well enough to avoid losing, 3-2, Monday night at Citi Field.

Eight days before the non-waiver trading deadline, deGrom again gave everything he had, throwing 113 pitches, 83 of them strikes. His MLB-best ERA is 1.71 but his record is 5-5.

It would take a monumental offer to pry deGrom away, and few clubs have the depth of young talent the Mets would want. Still, there is a chance.

“We still have a week left,’’ assistant general manager John Ricco said. “The trade deadline is a certain leverage point, and we’re going to try to make the most of that. If you’re doing an in-season deal where you’re going to give a team three pennant races, let’s put it that way, you’re looking for the value back for that to forgo taking a guy past that deadline.”

Ricco was referring to the fact that deGrom’s contract puts him under team control for the rest of this season and the next two.

“We love him. We know what we have,” Ricco said. “He’s one of the top pitchers in the game. In order to move him in a trade, it would take an awful lot.”

It was deGrom’s first appearance since the All-Star break, during which his agent suggested that a long-term extension would go a long way toward keeping the relationship between the pitcher and team harmonious.

The last-place Mets (40-57) have not offered him more years, but they quickly did give him something also fairly rare: a run. They went ahead of the Padres 1-0 in the third, starting with a one-out bunt hit by Amed Rosario, moved to the leadoff spot against lefthander Joey Lucchesi. Rosario stole second and scored on Wilmer Flores’ two-out single to centerfield.

But that lead did not last long. Jose Bautista botched a one-out fly to right in the fifth, triggering a two-run burst that included a run-producing single by Freddy Galvis and a triple by Manuel Margot. In the sixth, Wil Myers doubled over Jose Reyes’ glove at third and came home when Rosario made an error on Eric Hosmer’s grounder to short. It was considered an earned run because official scorer Billy Altman ruled that Myers would have reached third anyway and scored on a subsequent fly to right. Nonetheless, the misplay was not a good look.

That the Mets have so many holes adds a whole lot of urgency for Ricco and Omar Minaya and J.P. Ricciardi, the triumvirate running the club. Ricco acknowledged that the absence of general manager Sandy Alderson, on leave as he fights cancer, has been “a tough blow for the organization.”

“Certain things happen within your control, certain things happen out of your control. All we can do is make decisions with the information we have at the time and keep things moving,” Ricco said. “We’re going to make good decisions over the next week and into the rest of the season.”

Notes & quotes: The Mets’ rotation for the next few days: Zach Wheeler on Tuesday, followed by Corey Oswalt, Steven Matz and Jason Vargas.