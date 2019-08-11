Jacob deGrom was only in Sunday’s 7-4 loss to the Nationals at Citi Field for five innings. But he was in the middle of a lot of the big plays.

He had pitched seven innings in each of his last four starts. Extending that run was going to be tough after he needed 34 pitches to get through the first, when the Nats scored three unearned runs on an error. It got harder as Washington used a patient approach that required him to throw 50 more pitches over the next three innings.

Still he left with the score tied at 3 after allowing those three unearned runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. His ERA over his past 15 starts is 1.97.

deGrom was covering first to get the final out with the bases loaded when Pete Alonso’s throw from his knees went off his glove and allowed all three men on base to score.

“Jake even said ‘I should have had that.’ It’s nobody’s fault,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “There’s a lot of years of experience in that dugout and not one of us had ever seen a ball not leave the infield with the bases loaded and all three runs score. That was kind of tough — something that never happens happened on that play.”

DeGrom though helped the Mets tie it up with a three-run rally in the second inning. Joe Panik’s two-out single brought in one run and put runners at first and second for deGrom. He laid down a perfect bunt between the mound and third base and beat third baseman Anthony Rendon’s throw for a hit. Jeff McNeil followed with a two-run double down the line.

“Jacob battled hard today. He didn’t have his best stuff but, man, did he battle,” Callaway said. “He gave up three unearned runs and battled through five innings on a high pitch count.”

DeGrom and his family left the ballpark before the clubhouse opened after the game for a flight and was not available for comment.

Extra bases

Jeurys Familia struck out the side in order in the eighth and may be rounding into form. Bullpen coach Ricky Bones found he was “coming up short” in his delivery so he lengthened it. That allowed Familia to find his proper release point and get better results recently . . . Panik’s RBI was his first as a Met . . . Reliever Brad Brach made his Mets debut and stranded two inherited runners by getting Brian Dozier to hit into an inning-ending flyout.