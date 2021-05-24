Mets manager Luis Rojas said there will be no official pitch count for Jacob deGrom’s start Tuesday, as he makes his return from the injured list due to back tightness.

That, though, won’t mean that deGrom will be completely without restrictions. The team plans to monitor him throughout his outing and assess the situation as it develops. DeGrom missed his two last starts because of the injury but looked as sharp as ever in his rehab assignment Thursday.

"We want to see how the game goes," Rojas said. "He’s going to tell us going through the game, going inning by inning . . . [The message is] go ahead and pitch and do what you do and once we get a feel from different views, I think there’s when a decision is going to be made."

Carrasco moved back again

Carlos Carrasco (hamstring), who originally was slated to return weeks ago, once again had his timeline moved back, this time to late June or early July, general manager Zack Scott said. Scott said he didn’t believe it to be a setback, insomuch as Carrasco simply isn’t healing as quickly as hoped.

"You start ramping up the intensity as you get closer and you see where the guy is from there," Scott said. "He’s not at that highest intensity level yet. So, we’ll learn more when he gets there. I know he feels good right now and feels like the ball is coming out of his hand well. We’ll take it from there."

Extra bases

JD Davis (finger) could return next week, Scott said. Luis Rojas said the team wants him to put together a "string of nine-inning games" and evaluate where he’s at before bringing him back. He’s currently with Triple-A Syracuse, and spending time playing at first base . . . Seth Lugo (elbow) should be back as soon as he is eligible, either on May 31 or June 1, Scott said . . . Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) is progressing well and expected in mid-June.