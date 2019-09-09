The Pete Alonso Show is headed toward a heck of a season finale.

As the Mets cruised to a 3-1 win Monday over the Diamondbacks behind Jacob deGrom, Alonso hit two home runs, continuing his historic pace and yielding all sorts of footnotes.

That was the sixth win in 16 games for the Mets (73-70), who entered the night four games behind the Cubs for a National League wild-card berth.

The runaway favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, Alonso is up to 47 long balls, most in baseball. A rookie has never led the majors in that category at the end of the season. Alonso also is up to 22 homers at home, tying Darryl Strawberry (1990) for the franchise record, and has reached base in 34 consecutive games, a Mets single-season record.

Alonso is hitting .308 during that stretch.

“There’s gotta be some anxiety when pitchers have to face Pete,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “If he doesn’t get on via hit, he’s getting on via walk. He’s just a great hitter. If you make a big mistake — or it doesn’t even have to be a big mistake — he’s going to make you pay.”

With 19 games to go, Alonso is five homers away from tying the major-league rookie record of 52 set by the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in 2017.

A hypothetical boost to Alonso’s pursuit: Next week, the Mets play at Coors Field in Colorado and Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, a pair of reputed hitters havens.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Alonso said.

Both of Alonso’s shots came off Diamondbacks righthander Merrill Kelly, who allowed three runs in six innings. In the first inning, Alonso blasted a fly ball to left-center for No. 46. In the fifth, he scorched a line drive — at 109.5 mph off the bat — down the leftfield line for No. 47.

“He threw a two-seam on the inner half of the plate,” Alonso said. “I had that one timed up really nicely.”

Callaway said: “That pitch wasn’t that bad of a pitch.”

In support of Alonso’s support, the Mets deployed their safest sequence of pitchers: deGrom for seven innings, Seth Lugo for two.

DeGrom allowed one run — on a homer from Wilmer Flores, the former Met playing his former team for the first time — and three hits, striking out 11 and walking one. His ERA is down to 2.70, fourth in the NL. In pursuit of another Cy Young Award, deGrom is lined up for three more starts if the Mets keep him on normal rest.

“Looking at it last year, I don’t want to say it was mine to lose, but I was thinking about it a lot more," deGrom said about the Cy Young Award. 'Having won one, it’s still the goal, but the bigger picture is this team trying to go to the playoffs and get in the World Series.”