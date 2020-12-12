The Mets finally have a new general manager, and he comes with quite the championship pedigree.

On Saturday night, according to a source, the club was finalizing its hire of Jared Porter, who is among the former underlings of Theo Epstein, having worked for the curse-busting baseball boss with the Red Sox and Cubs. He was a part of World Series-winning front offices in 2004, 2007, 2013 and 2016.

Porter, 41, has been an assistant general manager with the Diamondbacks for the past four seasons, serving as the right-hand man to general manager Mike Hazen, another branch on the Epstein tree.

This marks the start of the re-stocking of the Mets' front office under owner Steve Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson. They are the last major-league team to hire a top baseball executive this offseason — the Phillies did so Friday by adding Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations — and have other spots to fill.

Porter replaces Brodie Van Wagenen, who was booted along with most of his front-office inner circle upon the arrival of Cohen and Alderson last month. In the weeks since, Alderson has overseen the search for a new person to lead the baseball operations department, initially seeking a president of baseball operations before settling for a general manager.

Porter comes to the Mets with a scouting background as well as a thorough understanding of the technologies and metrics ubiquitous in modern front offices. Use of analytics is built into working for each of the organizations with which he has spent time.

"You want somebody well-rounded who would have skills in all those different areas," Cohen said last month of his ideal baseball operations leader. "I’m not crazy about people learning on my dime. Hopefully we can find someone who is well-rounded and has abilities in multi areas."

After joining the Red Sox as an intern in 2004, Porter climbed the ranks to director of pro scouting, a title he held from 2012-15. He had the same job with the Cubs from 2015-16 before heading to Arizona with Hazen.

The Mets still need department heads for analytics, player development and other sections of baseball operations. There also is the expectation that they will bolster their front office at all levels with additional rank-and-file employees.

Porter makes it five presidents of baseball operations/GMs who worked under Epstein. The others are Hazen (Diamondbacks), Brian O’Halloran (Red Sox), Jed Hoyer (Cubs) and Ben Cherington (Pirates).