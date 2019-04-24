What looked like a pair of underwhelming starts for most anyone else looked like a modicum of momentum for Jason Vargas.

In the Mets’ 6-0 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday night, Vargas held Philadelphia to one run in 4 2/3 innings, lowering his ERA to 7.20 from 9.58.

The Phillies opened it up late against Robert Gsellman and Jacob Rhame and prevented a series sweep. A day after believing Rhame was trying to hit him when he threw up and in twice, Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer off Rhame in the ninth and took 34 seconds — a very long time — to round the bases.

Vargas allowed three hits and two walks and struck out four — including Bryce Harper swinging at an 87-mph fastball and looking at an 86-mph fastball in consecutive at-bats.

Make that two decent outings, a relative term, in a row for Vargas. Last week in St. Louis, he allowed one run in four innings, giving him 8 2/3 innings and two runs against two teams expected to be good this season.

That leaves the Mets (13-11) with a question: Is four-plus innings per start enough from someone in your rotation?

So far, the Mets have answered with consistent yeses by virtue of sticking by Vargas — last year when he struggled, over the winter when they could have replaced him, in spring training when they didn’t bother with a rotation competition, and in the season’s opening weeks as he has mostly struggled.

Asked what constitutes a successful start for Vargas, Mickey Callaway indicated the standard changes game to game based on a pitcher’s “stuff” — the quality of his pitches — that game.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That’s going to be based on what their hitters are doing,” Callaway said before the game. “I try to focus on, did that pitcher do everything he could that day with the stuff he had to keep us in the game?

“So it’s hard to put a number or a line on what is good or what is bad. I just want Jason to go out there today and try to execute his game plan, understand what he has that day and go as far as he can. And then understand that he did his best.”

Vargas ended the Mets’ streak of quality starts at two. They have not had three straight (at least six innings, three or fewer runs) yet this season.

One of the Mets’ primary alternatives to Vargas became unavailable earlier Wednesday. Lefthander Gio Gonzalez — the former Nationals rotation mainstay who opted out of his minor-league Yankees contract recently — agreed to sign with the Brewers for a reported $2 million, plus up to $2 million in performance bonuses.

The Mets had some interest in Gonzalez, sources said, but Milwaukee offered what the Mets could not: a permanent place in the rotation and a degree of familiarity after spending the last month of the 2018 regular season (plus the playoffs) with the Brewers.

Further, a source added, the Mets didn’t view Gonzalez as a worthwhile upgrade over Vargas, which was their stance when they considered the possibility in February. The Mets also value flexibility — such as bouncing between the rotation and bullpen — in a potential addition, which Gonzalez doesn’t offer.

Gonzalez had a 4.21 ERA in 32 starts last season, considerably better than what Vargas did (5.77 ERA in 20 starts). After sitting out spring training unemployed, Gonzalez had a 6.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in three starts for the Yankees’ Triple-A team.

Dallas Keuchel remains a free agent, but out of the Mets’ price range. So, too, does reliever Craig Kimbrel. Keuchel would be an obvious upgrade from Vargas, and Kimbrel would allow the Mets to move, say, Seth Lugo to the rotation. But there have been no signs that the Mets have seriously considered either pitcher.

And so Vargas remains in the Mets’ rotation. His longest start of the year was his first, when he lasted five innings against the Marlins, who are the lowest-scoring team in the majors and who have already fired their hitting coach. Vargas’ next start is scheduled for Wednesday against the Reds, another of baseball’s worst offenses.