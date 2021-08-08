Javier Baez 'day-to-day' after exiting Mets' loss with left hip tightness

PHILADELPHIA — Javier Baez is day-to-day "as of now" after left hip tightness forced him out of the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Phillies on Sunday, manager Luis Rojas said.

Already managing a bruised heel, Baez had the hip issue pop up in the fifth inning, when he grounded out to second base. He never left the batter’s box and was in obvious pain. In the bottom of the inning, Jonathan Villar replaced him at shortstop (with J.D. Davis entering to play third).

Rojas said he was less worried after the game than he was in the moment.

"When I saw him not move out of the box, it was concerning," he said. "He told me he felt tightness, like locked up immediately, as he was approaching the dugout."

Baez is due to receive treatment at Citi Field on Monday, an off day for the team, which might give the Mets a better idea of how serious an issue it is.

"We’ll see how he feels," Rojas said.

Baez is hitting .176 with a .222 OBP and .353 slugging percentage in nine games with the Mets, who acquired him from the Cubs at the trade deadline.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Martinez appears

Jose Martinez began a rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Saturday, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and playing three innings in rightfield. He has been out since March because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Honoring Doc

The Phillies held a pregame ceremony to retire No. 34 in honor of Roy Halladay, the late Hall of Famer.

Ryan Howard and Jimmy Rollins were present and received huge cheers. Former Mets coach Ruben Amaro Jr., the general manager who brought Halladay to Philly, received a lesser ovation. Mets coach Brian Schneider was introduced as one of Halladay's former Phillies teammates (2010-12).

Halladay’s widow, Brandy, and sons, Braden and Ryan, did not attend after learning a day prior that a family member tested positive for COVID-19.