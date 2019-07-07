Jay Bruce insists there are no hard feelings between him and the Mets. The three baseballs he crushed for home runs this weekend might say otherwise.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen sent Bruce to the Mariners during the offseason in the trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, which has yet to pay off for the Mets. Bruce tortured the Mets in the three-game series, going 5-for-13 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

His two-homer, four-RBI performance Sunday helped lift the Phillies to an 8-3 win in the final game before the All-Star break. On Friday, it was Bruce’s game-winning hit against Diaz in the ninth inning of another bullpen meltdown that partly incited Van Wagenen’s postgame tirade against his coaching staff.

“I think people — and when I say people, I mean [the media] — tend to want to sensationalize this whole thing, and I refuse to,” Bruce said. “There’s no hard feelings. Obviously, they’re in our division and we want to beat them.”

The 32-year-old outfielder hit 14 home runs in 47 games for the Mariners before the Phillies acquired him June 2 in response to Andrew McCutchen’s season-ending ACL injury. Bruce hit only nine home runs in 94 games during an injury-plagued 2018 in Queens.

“I’m not surprised by what I’m doing, by any means,” Bruce said. “It is what is. They wanted to move on, and I’m part of the Phillies now and we played good baseball this weekend.”

Often lauded for his professionalism, Bruce already has made an impact on some of the Phillies’ young talent. Aaron Nola, who pitched 6 2/3 mostly dominant innings to earn his eighth win Sunday, said Bruce has impressed him.

“Huge addition to our team,” Nola said. “It’s tough to see Cutch go down. He’s a big part of our team, big part of our clubhouse, brought the energy every day. But Bruce, he’s fit in really well. He’s a great guy, perfect for our team, and he rakes. He’s an all-around good player. He’s always positive. Veteran guy like that around our young guys is good to see. It’s good to be around.”

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler had the same take.

“Jay has been strong since he’s been a member of the Philadelphia Phillies and has come up with some huge hits for us ... especially clutch,” Kapler said. “Great teammate. Performer on the field and in the clubhouse. Can’t say enough good things about Jay Bruce right now.”

The Mets also traded Bruce to the Indians in August 2017 once he cleared waivers in the midst of a lost season. Still, he insists he holds nothing against the organization.

When asked if he thought the Mets regretted trading him a second time, Bruce said, “I have no idea, man. No idea. I think like everything else these days, they do a ton of due diligence and fact finding and information, and I feel like they probably worked on it for a long time and decided that was the move they wanted to make. I totally respect that. You’d have to go ask Brodie, I don’t know.”