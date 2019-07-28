Jeff McNeil’s pursuit of the National League batting title will not be delayed or sidetracked by the injury that forced him out of Sunday’s win over the Pirates. That was the word from the player himself after X-rays were negative on the bruised right shin that he sustained when he was hit by a pitch.

“It feels better now. Just at the time, it was not very good,” he said following the 8-7 victory at Citi Field. “You’re always scared when you get hit. Yeah, it hurt pretty bad so we thought it was best not to play the rest of the game. We’ll see how it feels on Tuesday.”

Leading off the bottom of the first, he was hit on the lower leg by Chris Archer. McNeil remained in the game long enough to circle the bases on Michael Conforto’s home run, but was removed for pinch hitter Aaron Altherr when his turn came up again later in the inning.

McNeil hopes the off-day Monday will help him recover in time to play against the White Sox in Chicago Tuesday. His .336 batting average is one point lower than that of the league leader, Christian Yelich of the Brewers.

Extra bases

Archer (3-8) did have one unqualified success. The Pirates starter remained perfect all-time against Robinson Cano. The Mets cleanup batter went 0-for-3 and is hitless in 19 career at-bats against the righthander . . . Pittsburgh’s Jung Ho Kang (0-for-4) struck out three times against Jason Vargas and once against Justin Wilson . . . J.D. Davis went 2-for-3, giving him at least two hits in each of his past six starts . . . Matthew Allan, the pitcher who had been viewed as a first-round pick in the 2019 draft but fell to the Mets in the third round, made his professional debut for the Gulf Coast League Mets in rookie ball. He struck out two and allowed a hit in one scoreless inning against the Gulf Coast League Nationals.