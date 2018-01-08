TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
Overcast 34° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Jenrry Mejia, Mets agree to contract in formality, despite ban

Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia reacts during a game

Mets pitcher Jenrry Mejia reacts during a game against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on July 12, 2015. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jim McIsaac

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Suspended reliever Jenrry Mejia and the New York Mets have agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,729,000, money the pitcher will not receive because of his three positive drug tests.

Even though Mejia was banned from baseball for life in February 2016, the Mets retain his rights as a player on their restricted list.

The deal is the maximum 30 percent cut from his 2016 salary of $2.47 million. He was cut the maximum 20 percent last year to $1,976,000. Under baseball’s drug agreement, players serving suspensions do not get paid.

Mejia was suspended for 80 games on April 11, 2015, following a positive test for Stanozolol, a drug popular among bodybuilders, and admitted then he took a banned substance.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis takes a shot against Should Knicks go big when teams go small?
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks on before Belichick intends to be back with Pats in 2018
USC's Sam Darnold, left, and UCLA's Josh Rosen NFL mock draft 1.1: The first 24 picks
Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) battles Dallas Mavericks Knicks get late winner after giving up big lead
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick looks on Glauber: Belichick leaving Pats for Giants unlikely
Hofstra's Justin Wright-Foreman works the ball in game Hofstra loses to Elon despite Wright-Foreman’s 39