Jeremy Hefner picked as Mets' next pitching coach, source says

Jeremy Hefner of the Mets delivers a pitch

Jeremy Hefner of the Mets delivers a pitch against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on July 2, 2013. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
When Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen fired pitching coach Dave Eiland last June, he hired 82-year-old Phil Regan as his replacement.

This time around, Van Wagenen has gone in the other direction, choosing 33-year-old former Mets pitcher Jeremy Hefner as the pitching coach on new manager Carlos Beltran’s staff, a baseball source confirmed.

The choice of Hefner was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Hefner spent last season as the assistant pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins after working for the club as a scout.

Hefner’s pitching career consisted of 50 games (36 starts) for the Mets in 2012 and 2013. The righthander went 8-15 with a 4.65 ERA before elbow injuries and Tommy John surgery eventually ended his career after he spent 2016 in the St. Louis Cardinals’ minor-league system.

Beltran’s staff is shaping up, although the Mets have not publicly confirmed any of their choices. Batting coach Chili Davis is returning to the same role and former Yankees prospect Hensley Meulens was reportedly added as bench coach on Monday after serving in the same function for the San Francisco Giants the past two seasons.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

