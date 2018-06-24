Two surprise announcements from Mickey Callaway shortly before Sunday’s game with the Dodgers: Lefthanded reliever Jerry Blevins will start and shortstop Amed Rosario will not. In Rosario’s case, his stay on the bench may last a few games.

With scheduled starter Jason Vargas placed on the disabled list with a strained right calf, Callaway decided to make it a bullpen day for the Mets. “Almost everybody in the pen is going to pitch,’’ Callaway said.

How long will Blevins go in his first major league start? “We’re just gonna see how it goes,’’ the manager said. “He obviously isn’t stretched out very much, but if he gets through the first inning in very few pitches we could definitely send him back out.’’

Rosario, 22, who is hitting .246 in his first full big league season, will be replaced by Jose Reyes, 35, who a few weeks ago seemed to be on the way out.

Reyes is hitting .180, but is 6-for-20 (.300) this month. Rosario had a career-best eight-game hitting streak from June 14-22. When he was called up last August, Rosario was considered the jewel in an otherwise paltry minor league system.

“So, we’re going to give Rosie the next couple days off,’’ Callaway said, “Reyes has been swinging the bat really well. We’re going to let him play for a couple of days, take just a little bit of a break [with Rosario], work on some things and go from there.

Rosario was informed when he came to Citi Field earlier in the day, “We brought him in, talked to him, sat him down,’’ Callaway said. “We’re gonna make sure we take these couple days, work on some things in his overall game. This young guy’s still trying to develop at the major league level and these couple of days will allow him to get some work in the cage, some work done on the field [Monday] taking some ground balls. So, we thought this would be really good for him.’’

Rosario did not seem upset by the decision, saying through his interpreter, “I’m just having a couple of days for me to relax and enjoy the game,” he said. “I’m available to come from the bench. It’s OK, something that I understand. It’s something that will help me and I agree with that.

“It’s something that will help me from the perspective from watching the game from the dugout to see how the other pitchers, the rival pitchers, are working against us so I can see how they’re doing and taking advantage of that . . . I see one day the results come from my game I do very well and the other days it doesn’t happen.’’

Asked if it’s better to play through his struggles or sit, Rosario said, “That’s something that is the manager’s decision. That’s something that he does for my own good. ”