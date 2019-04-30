The Mets overcame a blown save by Jeurys Familia by scoring a run in the bottom of the 10th on Pete Alonso’s sacrifice fly to beat the Reds, 4-3, on Tuesday night at Citi Field.

The Mets were one out away from victory in the ninth when the struggling Familia — in his second inning of work for resting closer Edwin Diaz — let a two-run lead get away.

But J.D. Davis led off the 10th with a double and moved to third on a single by Jeff McNeil (4-for-5, RBI). With the infield in, Alonso hit a drive to the rightfield warning track off Reds closer Raisel Iglesias to give the Mets the victory and avert what would have been a disastrous defeat.

Earlier, the Mets got the starting pitching performance they needed from Jason Vargas, the clutch home run they needed from Todd Frazier and nearly got the six-out save they needed from Familia.

Nearly isn’t good enough, though. Familia had a two-run lead and was one out away from his first save of the season when he walked a batter on four pitches and then allowed three consecutive singles to allow the Reds to tie what seemed like a certain Mets victory at 3-3

With Diaz unavailable after pitching three days in a row, manager Mickey Callaway said before the game he would use the struggling Familia as his closer – even for two innings if the opportunity presented itself.

It did, as the Mets took a 3-1 lead into the ninth. Familia had thrown a scoreless eighth with the help of a baserunning blunder by Joey Votto, who was doubled off first on a fly ball to short center.

In the ninth, Familia struck out the first two batters before walking Jesse Winker on four pitches and giving up singles to Jose Iglesias, pinch hitter Kyle Farmer and Jose Peraza as the Reds tied the game.

Daniel Zamora replaced Familia and walked Votto to load the bases. In came Drew Gagnon, who struck out Eugenio Suarez to end the inning, but not before Familia’s ERA rose to 6.28.

Vargas allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings in his third consecutive short (but effective) start.

Frazier led off the seventh with a first-pitch, tiebreaking home run to left off Luis Castillo, who came into the game with a 1.23 ERA. It was Frazier’s second home run of the season in his eighth game.

Michael Conforto drove in an insurance run with a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth to score McNeil, who had doubled leading off the inning.

If body language counts for anything, then Vargas was not pleased when he was removed after allowing a home run to Suarez with one out in the sixth.

Callaway lingered at the mound for quite a while, talking things over with the lefthander, before calling on Robert Gsellman from the bullpen.

Vargas had pitched his best game of the season. Until Suarez went deep to tie the game at 1, Vargas had held the Reds scoreless, allowing only two hits. He had walked three, struck out five and thrown 85 pitches. Suarez hit No. 86 over the left-centerfield fence.

Vargas has given up one earned run in each of his last three starts. His innings have crept up from four on April 19 to 4 2/3 on April 24 to 5 1/3 on Tuesday.

If you take out a relief appearing on April 13 in which Vargas allowed four runs in one-third of an inning, his ERA is 4.05. That’s second among Mets starters to Steven Matz’s 3.68.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead against Castillo in the third inning. Amed Rosario singled to right and was replaced at first base when Juan Lagares grounded into a forceout. Lagares moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Vargas and to third on a wild pitch that looked like a crossup as it wasn’t that far inside and hit off the glove of catcher Curt Casali.

That Lagares was on third was important because of what happened next. McNeil, who had singled in the first, tried to drag a bunt down the first-base line. It went foul.

So McNeil tried it again on the next pitch. This time, the bunt was placed between first and the mound. Votto fielded it and threw to Castillo covering. McNeil just beat the pitcher’s foot by a fingernail with a headfirst dive and the Mets had the lead.

Vargas had only one 1-2-3 inning (the fifth). In the third, with a man on third, Vargas struck out Votto looking on a knee-buckling, 75-mile per hour curve.