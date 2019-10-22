Mets or not? Joe Girardi expects to know his job status soon

Although the Mets don’t appear to be close to deciding on a new manager, Joe Girardi expects a resolution for his personal employment status soon.

Girardi, the former Marlins and Yankees manager, interviewed again with the Mets on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. That came a day after his second interview with the Phillies and as he emerged as the reported favorite for that job.

On WFAN Tuesday evening, Girardi said he expects to learn “pretty soon,” perhaps during the World Series, about his fate. He added that he still expects to manage somewhere in 2020 — his sentiment much of this month — and said he is “not quite” done interviewing with teams.

Girardi has also interviewed for the Cubs’ opening.

“I have not heard anything from anyone, so I will say there’s still three teams,” said Girardi, whose contract was not renewed by the Yankees after the 2017 season. “I feel really good about the interviews that I’ve had. As I told my son, it’s not how I feel. It’s how they feel.

“To me, the big thing is the relationship and comfortability of everyone working [together] factor. … They’re all good jobs. They’re all great markets. They all have passionate fans that want to win. They have ownership groups that want to win.”

Girardi spent Monday with Phillies owner John Middleton and other members of the front office. The Phillies could announce a decision as soon as Thursday, an off day for the World Series. They also brought back veteran managers Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker for second interviews.

For the Mets, Girardi is just one of at least a half-dozen candidates still under consideration to replace Mickey Callaway, fired by the team almost three weeks ago.

Mets quality-control coach Luis Rojas and Twins bench coach Derek Shelton also are receiving call-back interviews, according to multiple reports Tuesday. They join the quartet previously said to be getting second in-person interviews: Girardi, Yankees special adviser Carlos Beltran, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez and Nationals infield/first-base coach Tim Bogar.

Rojas, 38, has been busy lately with his duties as manager of the Dominican Republic team competing in next month’s Premier12 tournament, an Olympic qualifier. Among the boxes he checks: minor-league managerial experience (eight seasons in the Mets’ farm system) and an extensive familiarity with the organization and the Mets’ homegrown players (after more than a decade with the Mets overall). Rojas also is comfortable working with analytics, having served in 2019 as the quality-control, a game-planning and preparation conduit between the front office and clubhouse.

Shelton, 49, has bounced around major-league coaching staffs for 15 years, spending time with the Indians, Rays, Blue Jays and Twins as a hitting, quality-control and bench coach. This past season, Shelton coached alongside Rocco Baldelli, the Twins’ rookie manager who led the team to 101 wins and an AL Central title.

MLB.com first reported Rojas’ inclusion in the latest round of interviews. The New York Post was first on Shelton.