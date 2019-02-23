PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Anthony Kay had pitched at First Data Field before, sure. Seven times, in fact, after a promotion to advanced Class A St. Lucie last season. But it’s different when there are a bunch of fans in the stands — like the sold-out crowd of 7,134 Saturday — and it’s a big-league game, even if it’s just an early spring exhibition.

So, yeah, Kay had a bit more adrenaline facing the Braves in his first-ever Grapefruit League game than he otherwise has had on that same mound.

“Obviously, it’s always fun to compete,” said Kay, a Ward Melville High alumnus like Mets starter Steven Matz. “Now doing it in front of all the fans is extra cool.”

Kay tossed a scoreless seventh inning in the Mets’ 4-3 win over Atlanta, the spring opener for both teams. He escaped a jam after the first two batters reached via an error and a single.

With runners on the corners and nobody out, Kay picked off Izzy Wilson at first base and struck out Riley Unroe before getting Tyler Neslony to pop out to shortstop Andres Gimenez.

“You can’t let anything get too big,” Kay said. “I think after those first two runners got on, I was getting a little nervous. But then I picked a guy off and that settled me down and reset everything for me.”

Said manager Mickey Callaway: “A great pickoff move. Those kinds of things are big. Especially for a guy like Kay or [David] Peterson or those young players who are coming up to the big leagues, they have to be able to do small things. That’s really fun to see when those guys are honing in on those skills that are going to help them out at the big-league level.”

Callaway liked Kay’s velocity, too.

“This guy’s got a sneaky fastball,” Callaway said. “He’s running it up there to 94 [mph] from the left side — that was pretty impressive.”

Lowrie questionable for opener

Two days after an MRI on Jed Lowrie’s left knee, the Mets specified his injury: a capsule strain.

The Mets don’t know how long Lowrie will be out, but he was not optimistic he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

“There’s no timetable right now,” said Lowrie, who noted that the MRI showed no major damage. “Obviously, I want to be out there with the guys on Opening Day. But we need to make sure this is right and it doesn’t linger.

“We’re just going to continue to treat and strengthen and progress accordingly. That’s the plan.”

Lowrie called the injury “beyond frustrating” and said he feels it when he works out, baseball or otherwise, and in day-to-day life.

“I can certainly tell it’s there,” he said.

Extra bases

Callaway opened his postgame news conference by strongly praising Robinson Cano for a third-inning RBI single to shortstop. “That was amazing,” Callaway said. “He’s a leader and he’s stressing everything that we want to be stressed. They’re shifting him and he just goes ‘boop’ the other way and we scored.” . . . The Mets told their outfielders to throw to the cutoff man every chance they get for the first half of spring training, Callaway said. That’s meant to get them in the habit of getting it in quickly, plus protect their arms . . . Monday’s game against the Astros will have a brand-name pitching matchup: Justin Verlander (followed by top prospect Forest Whitley) against Noah Syndergaard.