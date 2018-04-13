And then there were none.

Kevin Plawecki suffered a hairline fracture in his left hand and will be placed on the 10-day disabled list, joining Travis d’Arnaud, the Mets announced on Friday morning. D’Arnaud, the other part of the Mets’ now dismantled catching platoon, landed on the DL two days ago with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Plawecki was hit by a Tayron Guerrero pitch in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Marlins, and photos posted on Twitter showed a nasty bruise on his catching hand. X-Rays originally came up negative, but the Mets said an MRI at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City on Thursday revealed the extent of the injury. Plawecki will not need surgery, the Mets said.

The Mets are expected to call up veteran Jose Lobaton from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Plawecki. They called up Tomas Nido, the team’s top catching prospect, from Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday after placing d’Arnaud on the disabled list. They will also likely have to explore further long-term options, as injuries similar to Plawecki’s often take a handful of weeks to heal.

After getting hit on the hand Wednesday, Plawecki initially stayed in the game and came around to score on an Adrian Gonzalez single, but when he was due up next after the Mets batted around, Nido pinch hit for him.

Manager Mickey Callaway said after the game that X-rays on Plawecki’s hand were negative.

Plawecki had gotten off to a slow start at the plate, hitting 3-for-20 in seven games with an RBI.