What is Yoenis Cespedes’ status?

It’s not a good thing for the Mets that the same question appears in this space two years in a row. For all of the progress Cespedes seems to have made from his broken right ankle last year and his heel surgeries in 2018 — running, throwing, hitting, etc., according to the hype videos he posts to social media — the Mets have maintained that they aren’t sure how much he will be able to play and that it will depend in part on what kind of shape he is in during spring training. Well, spring training finally is here, so maybe answers will follow.

How will Luis Rojas make his mark on the Mets?

Promoted to manager less than a month before spring training, Rojas nonetheless knows virtually all of his players, many of whom he had in the minors. This will be our first extended glimpse at Rojas the first-time major-league manager, from running daily workouts to constructing lineups to detailing in-game philosophies.

How will the rotation competition shake out?

If you figure Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman are locked into the rotation, that leaves two spots for three pitchers: Steven Matz plus free-agent additions Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha. They all say they expect to start. Of that trio, Matz had the best combination of performance and health last year.

Is Jed Lowrie healthy yet?

The source of the leg issues that kept him out almost all of last season remains ambiguous, and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen — Lowrie’s former agent — hinted in recent months that the Mets still were trying to figure out what exactly went wrong and still trying to get Lowrie to full strength. At the start of camp last year, Lowrie had a sore knee, the apparent beginning of this problem.