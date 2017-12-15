Mets sign veteran catcher Jose Lobaton

Travis d’Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki are penciled in to share catching duties for the Mets next season. But that didn’t stop the Mets from adding depth, signing veteran Jose Lobaton on Friday to a minor-league contract. The deal includes an invitation to spring training.

The switch-hitting Lobaton batted .170/.248/.277 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 51 games with the Nationals last season. The 33-year-old’s pitch-framing skills slipped last season though his defense has generally been regarded as a strength.

In addition, the Mets on Friday officially announced the signing of righthander Anthony Swarzak. The 32-year-old righty agreed to a two-year deal worth $14 million. In 77 1/3 innings for the White Sox and Brewers, Swarzak had a 2.33 ERA with a career-best 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.