DENVER — On the first day of summer, the Mets made theirs look like it could be awfully short.

They dropped their third in a row to the Rockies, 6-4, on Thursday to finish a 3-7 road trip. They head home as losers of 22 of 29 games the past month. With the season approaches the halfway point, the Mets are in fourth place in the division, double-digit games behind Atlanta, and would need to leapfrog eight teams, more than half of the league, to get into an NL wild-card spot.

Brandon Nimmo, the potential tying run, struck out swinging against fill-in closer Jake McGee to end it.

After stranding a dozen runners on base Wednesday, the Mets left only five runners on Thursday, but grounded into five double plays, matching the Rockies’ single-game record.

Lefthanded Steven Matz allowed five runs in 5 2⁄3 innings, more than Jason Vargas and Seth Lugo pitched combined in their starts the previous two games. He allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out six.

The Rockies smacked Matz around early, with Nolan Arenado burning him for a three-run home run in the first and a two-run double in the second, but Matz settled in. He recorded his final five outs on 13 pitches.

Matz’s outing was the best this week at Coors Field by a Mets pitcher not named Jacob deGrom, but it was also a rare recent misstep for him. He entered the day with a 2.47 ERA since May 1 and a 1.55 road ERA this season.

The Mets initially looked like they would treat Kyle Freeland similarly, with Todd Frazier homering in the first for a quick lead. But they managed just one more run against the lefthander, who walked four and scattered five hits in six innings. Brandon Nimmo’s single in the third scored Amed Rosario.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tim Peterson pitched a perfect 1 1⁄3 innings and retired all 10 Rockies batters he faced this week. In five games, the rookie righthander has a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 7 2⁄3 innings.