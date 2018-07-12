For a change, the Mets entered a night with a real reason to look forward to tomorrow. They had the tangible, positive prospect of Noah Syndergaard finally getting a start. Then again, there was, is and possibly will be the problem of figuring out how their relievers can finish.

On the eve of getting a shot in the arm, with Syndergaard’s return from the disabled list scheduled for Friday, the club took another kick in the teeth from its own bullpen. Steven Matz kept the Mets in the game, lasting into the seventh, but Jerry Blevins allowed a massive two-run homer to Bryce Harper in that same inning that helped the Nationals to a 5-4 win at Citi Field.

The blast to rightfield gave Washington a 5-2 lead and gave the night a more-of-the-same feeling. That malaise is what makes the Mets eager to see Syndergaard and to consider what a healthy rotation might mean — even if it is just to add a chip or two before the non-waiver trading deadline.

Reality says that the Mets can hope only for figurative tomorrows, the type that mean “someday.” That does not to be any time soon. Despite a late comeback, on home runs in the seventh and eighth, respectively, by Kevin Plawecki and Asdrubal Cabrera, the Mets fell into a virtual tie with the Marlins for last place in the NL East.

Among their many woes, the bullpen ranks very high. “I understand that I’m here to get lefties out,” said Blevins, the lefty specialist. “Every pitch, I’m trying to make it perfect. It’s clearly not happening.”

The pitch to Harper, a slumping star who still has power in his bat, was perfect from a hitter’s perspective: right down the middle.

“Big league hitters are going to hit that out,” Blevins said.

So, the Mets had to settle again for little bits of progress and promise, such as the way Matz (4-7) hung in there despite having allowed a pair of home runs — a two-run shot in the first and a solo hit in the third — to Anthony Rendon. Resilience has been the hallmark of his maturation, inspiring Mickey Callaway to say, “He has done a great job, he’s been fantastic for us.”

Said Matz, “I felt pretty good out there. I made a few bad pitches, mainly on Rendon. That pretty much sums it up.”

His team hung close, thanks to a run-scoring single in the first and a home run to left-center in the fourth by Jose Bautista, who started at third base. Those did not come cheaply, either. They occurred against Max Scherzer (12-5), a possible All-Star starter. The righty is such a formidable force that Callaway chose to sit Amed Rosario out of concern that Rosario’s recent (and fragile) successful batting patterns could be thrown out of whack.

“Not that Rosario couldn’t hit Max Scherzer, but Max Scherzer is one of the toughest guys in the big leagues against righties,” the manager said. “That’s just a fact.”

Rosario ultimately got into the game, against closer Ryan Madson, with one out and the potential tying run on first in the ninth. He grounded into a game-ending double play, sending the Mets tumbling toward their tomorrow.

Perhaps Syndergaard will give everyone a new lease on life. “Whenever you get a guy like Noah back in the rotation, it’s always going to help you,” Matz said.

Who knows if a healthy rotation can make one bit of difference this season? Maybe the best the starters can do is prove themselves marketable. In any case, Callaway is looking forward to Syndergaard’s return and beyond.

“That’s going to be big. That’s what we want our rotation to be,” the manager said. “That will be nice, to have our big horses lined up and try to get the second half going in the direction we want it to go.”

For another night, though, it went backward again.