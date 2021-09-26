Mets swept by Brewers, clinch losing record

MILWAUKEE — The Mets can’t even play spoiler right.

A day after their postseason chances officially reached zero, they lost to the Brewers, 8-4, finishing the weekend sweep by pitching poorly, fielding poorly and hitting OK.

The Brewers, who formed a celebratory mob in the infield, clinched the NL Central title.

The Mets, who have one victory in the past two weeks, clinched a losing season.

Carlos Carrasco never really gave the Mets a chance. He allowed five runs in four innings, with all of the damage coming in the first two innings. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer before Carrasco recorded an out, erasing what had been a one-run lead via Francisco Lindor’s solo shot. Eduardo Escobar added a two-run single in the second.

The Mets got some of that back against Freddy Peralta (5 1/3 innings, four runs). Javier Baez had a two-run double in the fourth and Kevin Pillar a pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth.

Milwaukee had a Mets-aided, three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth. The first run scored on a grounder to third, which Jonathan Villar fielded, considered throwing home and threw wildly to first instead, allowing pinch running pitcher Eric Lauer to score. Two more runs came across when Pete Alonso couldn’t handle Lindor’s one-hopped throw from deep shortstop.