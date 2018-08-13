The Mets on Monday shipped Luis Guillorme and Jacob Rhame back to Triple-A Las Vegas and called up righthander Tim Peterson and infielder Jack Reinheimer.

Mickey Callaway said that the decision was made when they realized that Guillorme wasn’t getting enough opportunities at the major-league level, especially with the emergence of Jeff McNeil, who came into the game hitting .255 with two homers and four RBIs.

That, along with the return of Todd Frazier from the disabled list, means “it just became pretty clear that it would be hard to get him the playing time that we would like to see him get at this point,” Callaway said. “We feel like just sending him down to Triple-A was the best option.”

Reinheimer was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks on July 31. He played two major-league games with them, back in 2017. In the rookie and Class A ball this year, he’s hit .237 with 23 RBIs. Peterson appeared in 18 games with the Mets, going 2-2 with a 6.53 ERA.

Reinheimer “has some versatility to him,” Callaway said. “We’re able to pinch-run him, play him at multiple positions, he puts together good at-bats. We’re interested to see what he can do at the major-league level for us.”

Wright plays again

David Wright went 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout in five innings in his second straight game with Single-A Port St. Lucie Monday. He also played third base. Sunday, in his first appearance since Aug. 26, 2017, Wright went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a lineout and played five innings and third base. He's not scheduled to play Tuesday.

Yes to the six-man rotation

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Callaway said that despite wanting to get innings for Jacob deGrom, who’s going after the Cy Young Award, and Noah Syndergaard, who missed significant time due to injury, he still plans to go forward with a six-man rotation. “It’s not impossible,” he said. “It does take some planning from our pitching coach and myself, but it’s definitely doable if that’s something we want to do.”