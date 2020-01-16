Next!

Now that the Mets and Carlos Beltran have parted ways, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will have to hire a second new manager for 2020 before the team opens spring training with pitchers and catchers reporting on Feb. 11.

Where will Van Wagenen look? Remember, the Astros and Red Sox are also scrambling to hire new managers after A.J. Hinch was fired in Houston and Alex Cora and Boston agreed to part company. It’s all because of the sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed baseball.

Start with those who the Mets already interviewed but were passed over for Beltran. ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez was reportedly the Mets’ second choice. He’s still available to go from the broadcast booth to the dugout.

Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy reportedly also made it to the last round, a sitdown with owner Fred Wilpon. Shelton was hired to manage the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Mets also interviewed former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who ended up being hired by the Phillies. The Mets also interviewed their own quality-control coach, Luis Rojas, plus Nationals infield/first base coach Tim Bogar, Padres first base coach Skip Schumaker and Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell.

The Mets did not interview veteran managers Buck Showalter, Dusty Baker, John Gibbons or Bruce Bochy. All of them are still available. Showalter and Gibbons reportedly are candidates for the Astros job.

Terry Collins is still in the Mets’ employ as a special advisor and certainly has the experience to step into this unsettled and unprecedented situation.

If Van Wagenen decides to go the interim route, here’s one factor to consider: Hinch, who was suspended by MLB for one year, will be eligible for reinstatement before the 2021 season. Van Wagenen was the best man at Hinch’s wedding. Hinch is a highly regarded, World Series-winning manager and showed contrition after he was suspended and then fired.