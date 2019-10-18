You can at least credit Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen with this: He is being thorough.

In the Mets’ search for a new manager, a new name became public Friday: Nationals infield and first-base coach Tim Bogar, who according to multiple reports is interviewing or has interviewed in person for the job.

Bogar is at least the seventh candidate to do so, joining former Yankees and Marlins manager Joe Girardi, Yankees special adviser Carlos Beltran, Mets quality-control coach Luis Rojas, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Twins bench coach Derek Shelton and Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell.

The Mets have revealed little about their hiring process, so it’s not clear which candidates — if any — have been deemed finalists. Their search appears unlikely to end before the World Series begins Tuesday, at which point Major League Baseball prefers other teams not make news.

With the Nationals sweeping the Cardinals in the NLCS, they have almost a full week off before the World Series. That opened up Bogar’s schedule to meet with the Mets, with whom he has several noteworthy ties.

The Mets drafted Bogar in 1987, and he played for the major-league team from 1993 to 1996. He lasted nine seasons in the bigs — four with the Astros, one with the Dodgers — and was mostly a shortstop but also played third, first, second, left and even pitched twice.

More relevant to the modern Mets, Bogar has a relationship with assistant GM Allard Baird from their time in Boston. Bogar was on the Red Sox’s major-league staff from 2009 to 2012, moving from first-base coach to third-base coach to bench coach.

Bogar has coached 10 seasons in the majors, also spending time with the Mariners, Rangers and Rays. He was the Rangers’ interim manager for 22 games in 2014, and he was a minor-league manager for six years in the Astros, Indians and Angels farm systems.



